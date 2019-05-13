Art is ultimately about symbolism, and Labor delivered it in spades this weekend.

Chloe Shorten and Bill Shorten at the launch of Labor's national cultural policy (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

Labor feels at home when it comes to arts policy, perhaps as in few other policy areas. Of course, it helps that the Coalition hasn't even bothered to put out a cultural policy. But the ALP can justifiably point to a proud history in the portfolio, from Whitlam to Keating to the Rudd-Gillard years, when Labor left office with a promising but unfulfilled Creative Australia policy.

Rebooting Creative Australia was the theme of Saturday’s launch at The Espy in St Kilda. The famous rock venue in the marginal seat of Macnamara has been renovated and gentrified but, even so, the scent of sweaty nights lingers.