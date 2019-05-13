Inner-city voters are often derided as latte-sipping, out-of-touch elitists by political pundits. Media coverage of this election has been dominated by visuals of Scott Morrison and Bill Shorten playing up their "everyday bloke" credentials to rural Australians in marginal seats, shearing sheep and wolfing down meat pies. But if you look beyond the smashed-avo stereotypes, Sydneysiders aren’t so easily categorised.
The electorate of Sydney consists of recent migrants, young professionals, and kids from the country or the suburbs striking out on their own. Sydney has always been a safe Labor seat, held by Deputy Opposition Leader Tanya Plibersek on a margin of around 11%.
