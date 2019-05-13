Conducting an intergenerational war on behalf of older generations against young people isn't a good look for the government in a tight election contest. So the Liberals decided to make as a centrepiece of yesterday's hoopla-free campaign launch a policy to... help older generations on housing.
Better yet, Labor agreed to support it. Politicians, huh? Can't live with 'em, can't live with 'em.
