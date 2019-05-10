The question is: will either of our big department stores succumb to woeful conditions? And if so, who goes first?

Image: AAP/Joe Castro

Sometimes there’s only room for one. Australia’s retail landscape is a brutal war zone, not prone to sentimentality. Big retail chains can simply disappear.

Take Bunnings and Masters. Back in 2011 the big green giant was well established in the hardware retail space and for it, making money was easy. Of course it would attract a competitor. Bunnings is owned by Wesfarmers, so Woolworths Limited launched a hardware brand of its own: Masters.