From the Crikey grapevine, it’s the latest tips and rumours…
Claiming the Lyons share. Updating your web page can be a drag. Particularly when you’re a National Living Treasure. Eschewing any pretence of the humblebrag, the "Our Achievements" page of Clive Palmer’s United Australia Party offers up a lengthy list of 35 parliamentary "wins" since Clive was elected as the federal member for Fairfax in late 2013. The "pens instead of pencils" electoral reform gets a guernsey, while last but presumably not least is to have "Removed Bronwyn Bishop as Speaker".
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.