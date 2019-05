Senator Pat Dodson's potential appointment in a Labor government is merely tokenistic if it does not empower him to make structural changes.

Labor's Indigenous Affairs spokesperson Senator Pat Dodson (AAP/Lukas Coch)

I have been asked by many about my thoughts on Pat Dodson potentially being minister for Indigenous affairs. As an outspoken black woman, you best believe I have thoughts -- many.

Do I think this is a good thing? Yes. Do I think this is the answer? Hard no on that one.