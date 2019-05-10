Good morning, early birds. The ALP is set to release its federal budget costings with a record-breaking surplus projected for 2022, and the east coast high-speed rail corridor receives its first significant commitment. It's the news you need to know, with Rachel Withers.

Opposition treasurer Chris Bowen (Image: AAP/Rohan Thomson)

LABOR CLAIMS MONSTER SURPLUS

Labor will today release its long-awaited budget costings, projecting a 2022 surplus double the size of the Coalition’s. If correct, it will be the largest in Australian budget history, The Sydney Morning Herald notes.

Shadow treasurer Chris Bowen is pledging a surplus of 1% of GDP, or $22 billion, the largest in dollar terms on record and surpassing 2007-08’s $19.8 billion. Labor will argue that its proposed tax changes — to negative gearing, capital gains tax concessions, dividend imputation, and multinational tax avoidance — will allow it to fund its spending promises, bring the budget to surplus and start offering “prudent” tax relief from 2023-24.

Meanwhile, Labor is expected to announce another tax crackdown today, targeting tax havens to raise $430 million over the next decade.

HIGH-SPEED COMMITMENT

In other Labor budget news, the party is today pledging $1 billion to start buying up land for a high-speed east coast rail link, connecting Melbourne to Brisbane via Canberra and Sydney. The Brisbane Times reports that infrastructure spokesman Anthony Albanese will also commit to creation of a high-speed rail authority to manage the project, which will require the help of state and territory governments.

Labor’s pledge marks the first major commitment to the project, which is expected to cost up to $114 billion — more if the government doesn’t start buying up land soon. Preserving the rail corridor was listed as a “high priority” by Infrastructure Australia in February, The Guardian notes, with developers currently eyeing the required land.

$2.3 BILLION FLUB

Dozens of international outlets were having a laugh at Australia’s expense overnight, after it was reported yesterday that Australia’s “new and improved” $50 note features a typo in the micro-text.

The error appears in the printing of a speech by Edith Cowan, Australia’s first female member of parliament: “It is a great responsibilty [sic] to be the only woman here…” The Guardian reports that 46 million notes have so far been printed, making this a $2.3 billion spelling error.

Since the story broke, it has been picked up outlets including the BBC, Al Jazeera, and the New York Times. Now the only question is: whose responsibilty was this?

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

I think older Australians in particular are waiting with baseball bats for Mr. Shorten. Peter Dutton

The embattled Home Affairs minister, fighting to hang on to his electorate, thinks that older Australians are coming out to bat for him.

READ ALL ABOUT IT

North Korea launches more missiles; U.S. seizes coal ship as tensions mount

Man dies after falling off Lime scooter at South Bank

Coalition solicited foreign donations after introducing new laws banning them

Nine axes The Footy Show amid poor ratings

Clive Palmer candidate posts anti-abortion picture of pregnant woman with noose

Labor Party to run ads against Liberal candidate Gurpal Singh on Grindr

Liberal candidate for Scullin Gurpal Singh resigns after controversial rape comments

Refugees on Nauru hope for border policy change ($)

Labor’s MPs brought to you by the Greens ($)

ALP hospital plan to cost billions ($)

Pope issues sweeping decree holding bishops accountable for sex abuse or cover-ups

Government raises concerns over foreign uni students’ English skills

Wayne Swan lashes out at Murdoch media’s ‘misuse of power’

Fears of Home Affairs job losses as government cuts staff budget by $150 million

PM’s office silent after apparent reference to environment bill that doesn’t exist

Clive Palmer forced to sack 9/11 conspiracy theorist candidate

THE COMMENTARIAT

For 30 years I worked for News Corp papers. Now all I see is shameful bias – Tony Koch (The Guardian): “Gone is the requirement for balance. One has only to look at the story selection and headlines on the front pages of the papers each day to see that an anti-Labor angle has been taken, however contorted had been the literary gymnastics required to finally arrive at that particular bit of stupidity.”

It’s Time to Break Up Facebook – Chris Hughes (The New York Times): “Mark is a good, kind person. But I’m angry that his focus on growth led him to sacrifice security and civility for clicks. I’m disappointed in myself and the early Facebook team for not thinking more about how the News Feed algorithm could change our culture, influence elections and empower nationalist leaders. And I’m worried that Mark has surrounded himself with a team that reinforces his beliefs instead of challenging them.”

Mediocre candidates have sucked the life from major parties – David Penberthy (The Daily Telegraph): “In order, which of the following people are the least pleasant — the inner-city Labor groover who makes rape jokes and paedophile gags, the Tasmanian Liberal lady whose Facebook site said Muslim women should be sold as slaves, the One Nation guy who thinks the Jews are descended from lizards, or the Greens candidate who describes his indigenous opponent as a “coconut” for being brown on the outside but holding views in support of the white status quo? Is it worse to solicit millions of dollars from a nefarious offshore political organisation to dismantle the Port Arthur gun laws, or to sneak off while full of ink to a Washington strip joint and stuff dollar bills in an exotic dancer’s undies?”

HOLD THE FRONT PAGE

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Perth

WA Premier Mark McGowan and Treasurer Ben Wyatt will speak at post-budget breakfast, with an audience Q&A facilitated by CCIWA chief economist Rick Newnham.

Melbourne

Shadow Attorney General Mark Dreyfus will launch the book, Refugee Stories, In Their Own Words by Laurie Nowell , looking at the economic contribution of migration in Australia.

Enrolment will opens for the electoral roll to vote in the Victorian Treaty First Peoples’ Assembly. People as young as 16 can enroll, as well as traditional owners who live interstate but can prove ties to Aboriginal Victorians.

Primary and secondary school teachers in Melbourne will protest against the NAPLAN tests and MySchool website.

Sydney