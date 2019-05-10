At a candidates' forum, Greens candidate for Higgins Jason Ball was bombarded but unfazed by the angry, comfortable middle class.

Greens candidate for Kooyong Julian Burnside, Greens leader Richard Di Natale and Greens candidate for Higgins Jason Ball (Image: AAP/David Crosling)

Skyrail’s broad concrete trunks shoot overhead at Willesden Road, the entrance to Hughesdale station. Ghost ‘burb, Hughesdale, Melbourne’s south-east, strips of old Edwardian shops on either side of the street. I can just remember when the station had level-crossing gates, a man in a peaked cap dashing out to them every 10 minutes. Now the old wooden station’s gone, and Skyrail sweeps over, like the future. It's a little thrilling. It definitely won Labor the state election, propaganda of the deed, written in readymix.

Beneath its sweep, at 7.30, on a raw weekday morning, Jason Ball, fresh-faced Greens candidate for here, is talking to a man, stylish chap in leather jacket and pastel scarf, on a $2000 bike, about Safe Schools. It has been going for some time.