The axing of Nine's AFL Footy Show was a long time coming.

The Front Bar (Image: Channel 7)

Seven’s night as its 6pm news whacked Nine comprehensively. Nine only won Sydney and northern NSW, Seven won the rest, including a big win in Melbourne. So strong was Seven news' performance that both the 6pm (1.02 million)and 6.30pm (1.005 million) segments were the only programs to top the million viewer mark in metro markets, on what is usually a low viewing night.

Nationally, Seven's The Front Bar had a record 606,000 viewers. Nine’s final episode of The Footy Show which aired last night had 173,000 nationally and 78,000 in the major Melbourne market. MasterChef on Ten did well with 869,000. ABC News with 1.04 million and 7.30 with 909,000 were again higher than usual for Thursday nights, boosted by the election coverage.