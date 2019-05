The once mighty Footy Show is gone and it's a loss of face for the Collingwood president and broadcast personality Eddie McGuire.

The Seven Network claimed a win over Nine this week with its modest offering The Front Bar ending the 25 year run of Nine’s once mighty Footy Show.

It's an inglorious end to a program that had dominated Melbourne TV viewing and news flow for more than two decades (good and bad) because of the high profile hosts such as Eddie McGuire and Sam Newman.