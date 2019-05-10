If the Morrison government is returned, Ita Buttrose will have to stand and fight for the ABC.

(Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

Poor Ita.

National treasure Ita Buttrose has taken the chairmanship of the ABC at a crucial time in its history.

If the Scott Morrison coalition government is re-elected on May 18 one of the Buttrose board’s first tasks will be to order the further downsizing of the broadcaster to accommodate an $83.7 million funding cut over three years from July 1.

This funding haircut was described as an “indexation pause” in Communications Minister Senator Mitch Fifield’s 2018 departmental budget papers.

Newly appointed ABC managing director David Anderson has contingency plans to put before the board, requiring cuts to ABC programs and output, and employee retrenchments expected to be in the hundreds.

Anderson told Patricia Karvelas’ RN Drive on Monday evening that “if the Coalition is returned then we have an $84 million budget reduction over the next three years and, having been through a number of budget reductions to this point, I don’t see how we can avoid staff cuts and, I think, disruption to our content.

“I think that it’s inevitable,” Anderson said.

“They are all options that are not in keeping with what we are trying to achieve and that is to be independent, innovative and invaluable over the coming year.” Although the Morrison government renewed tied funding ($40 million) for an Enhanced News Gathering program in the recent 2019 budget, Buttrose, her board and Anderson also must prepare for the release on yet another “efficiency” review of the ABC. This was commissioned by Fifield in 2018 and the completed report has been sitting on the minister’s desk since October. Although the terms of reference exclude any consideration of a merger of ABC with the multicultural public broadcaster SBS or subscription charges for users of ABC and SBS content, the bean counters are believed to have identified $120 million in recurrent operational “savings”.