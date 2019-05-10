Federal politicians are hoping West Australians will fall into line this election, despite decades of keeping the state at a distance.

Scott Morrison and Christian Porter campaigning in WA (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Oft forgotten Western Australia is looking to be decisive in the federal election, with Morrison and Shorten both groping at the state’s proverbial sand. The leaders' debate was held in WA last Monday, with the two leaders making multiple trips to and from Perth, their sweaty handshakes dampening our atavistic desire for secession.

But there is a definite whiff of desperation coming from both camps as they try to woo WA voters in wavering seats.