News Corp's attempt to exploit Bill Shorten's mother not merely delivered the Labor leader his best day of the campaign, it diminished all the mainstream media in a campaign where journalists are under fire.

(Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

A footy coach once told me "you're not much of a player if you need a smack in the mouth to fire you up". Still, it certainly helps.

Bill Shorten got a smack in the mouth from News Corp yesterday and fired up, producing his best day of the campaign. That the attack in question exploited his late mother and was nothing more than shit-posting that annoyed even Labor's enemies in Murdoch's ranks was all to the better. (In politics, never let overreach by your enemy go unpunished.)