A footy coach once told me "you're not much of a player if you need a smack in the mouth to fire you up". Still, it certainly helps.
Bill Shorten got a smack in the mouth from News Corp yesterday and fired up, producing his best day of the campaign. That the attack in question exploited his late mother and was nothing more than shit-posting that annoyed even Labor's enemies in Murdoch's ranks was all to the better. (In politics, never let overreach by your enemy go unpunished.)
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.