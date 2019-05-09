Labor has long insisted the government cut health funding. In fact, health spending has risen significantly under the Coalition.

It's a core part of Labor's election campaign, repeated ad nauseum: the government has cut health funding over the course of its two terms in office. "Liberal health cuts", or "Liberal hospital cuts" are a routine feature of media releases from the opposition, along with a commitment to reverse them.

And while the government certainly froze indexation of the Medicare rebate -- and has been progressively unfreezing it, though Labor promises to accelerate that -- the full story on health funding is very, very different from what Labor wants voters to believe.