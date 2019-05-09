Sparks flew in the final leaders' debate of the federal election, but how did it play out for viewers?

(Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

The final leaders debate has been won and run. It rated 882,000 on the ABC channels from 7.30pm, with 178,000 for the analysis on ABC News that followed the debate. The debate audience figure was very close to that for the first debate on Seven last Monday (881,000). Both were 10 times the average of 86,000 who watched the second debate on Sky News and the 85,000 average who watched last night.

Sky News’ importance for politicians is because it is supplied free to parliament and is in every parliamentary office. They think it's vital (and don’t want to upset News Corp), while the Australian public don’t.