Why did Your Money fail? Blame dud thinking and a media strategy contrary to the experience here and overseas with business media.

Gone after 15 years. A whole cable news TV channel has been wiped out by the decision to axe Your Money, the Sky News Business/Nine hybrid of free-to-air and digital that was bound to fail.

The writing was always on the wall. Other specialist business TV programs, magazines and newspapers have struggled for decades in this country and yet the top people in News Corp and Nine ignored those trends and will now be responsible for at least 30 redundancies and the destruction of an idea that had survived for 15 years.