The woman who yesterday tried to egg the prime minister has been charged, Labor commits to a major overhaul of the charity sector, and medical experts warn of a deadly flu season ahead. It's the news you need to know, with Rachel Withers.

(Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

EGG ON HER FACE

A 24-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with common assault after attempting to egg Scott Morrison as he campaigned at a Country Women’s Association event in Albury. The woman approached the prime minister from behind and dropped the egg on his head, as seen in Nine News footage from the event. The egg did not crack on Morrison’s head, however, nor when it hit the ground, with the ABC’s Dan Conifer tweeting a photo of the fully intact egg. The ABC reports that the woman was tackled to the ground by security, knocking an older woman to the ground in the process.

According to reporters from The Australian ($), who followed the attempted egger as she was walked to the local police station, the young woman said the action “speaks for itself,” adding “have you seen his video to Manus Island?” The woman was also charged with possession of cannabis, which police allegedly found on her during a search, according to multiple reports.

RAISING ISSUES

Labor will today commit to a major overhaul of Australia’s charity sector according a new report from The Age. Charities spokesman Andrew Leigh told the paper that the sector was “yearning for change” after the coalition government had “waged a war on charities,” imposing onerous administrative burdens and installing controversial Australian Charities and Not-For-Profits Commission head Gary Johns.

Labor also intends to introduce a statement of principles to recognise the benefits of political advocacy by charities and to reinstate the Annual Charities Report, both opposed by Johns, who has been accused in the past of harboring bias against Indigenous charities. While Labor would not be able to remove Johns as commissioner, the party also intends to empower the commission’s advisory board to sidestep Johns and report directly to the charities minister — a position Labor intends to establish if elected.

FLU SEASON WARNING

Medical experts at the Australian Science Media Centre briefing on Tuesday warned of a deadly 2019 flu season that is expected to kill 4000 Australians, according to The New Daily. Almost 40,000 cases of influenza have already been confirmed this year, compared to 58,500 for the entirety of 2018, with peak flu season still to come. The heightened rates of infection are being attributed to lowered immunity following a mild 2018 season and the fact that there are currently two strains of influenza A in circulation instead of one.

10 people have already died in an influenza outbreak in South Australia, according to the ABC, including a “healthy” teenager with no pre-existing health conditions.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

You never know what might happen for Jessica [Whelan], because people in her electorate might actually come out and support her and she might be a Pauline Hanson of 2019. Pauline Hanson

One-time disendorsed Liberal candidate Pauline Hanson sees something of herself in disendorsed Liberal candidate Jessica Whelan.

THE COMMENTARIAT

Scott Morrison is flying in the face of history with his fallacious claim — Bob Hawke and Paul Keating (The Sydney Morning Herald): “It is a blatant denial of history for Scott Morrison to allege that the Labor Party cannot manage the economy when he knows the design and structure of the modern Australian economy was put in place exclusively by the Labor Party.”

Tony Abbott bet me $100 the climate will not change in 10 years — Cassie Flanagan Willanski (The Guardian): “He was going to prove he disagreed with climate science, with the majority of Australian voters and with the mother of a six-year-old who had just literally begged him to take the climate emergency seriously, with a jocular bet. No doubt he expected me to laugh and back down.”

Egg attack on Morrison hints at rotten state of public debate — Chris Kenny (The Australian): “I have been with politicians when unarmed protesters have stormed a stage or invaded an event; the instant fear of something worse drives the security response and instils fear in those caught up in it — so the harm is far greater than what it seems with hindsight. Trying to egg, confront or shock a prominent politician on the campaign trail is the equivalent of yelling “fire” in a crowded theatre. There are repercussions that far outweigh the inanity of the prank.”

National/international