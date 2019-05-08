The digital channels don't stand a chance of beating tonight's debate on the ABC, but what about the main channel contenders?

(Image: 7Plus)

Tonight will see the final election debate on the ABC from 7.30pm. It will have to contend with Talkin’ ‘Bout Your Generation on Nine, MasterChef Australia on Ten and House Rules on Seven. It will out-rate anything on the digital channels and Foxtel, easily.

Lego Masters (1.42 million nationally) and an ep of The Big Bang Theory (943,000) did it for Nine last night. Seven's House Rules (883,000 nationally) again underwhelmed, as did Ten’s MasterChef (877,000 nationally). In regional markets it was Seven’s 6pm News with 617,000, from Seven News/Today Tonight with 576,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm with 409,000, Home and Away with 386,000 and Lego Masters with 360,000.