Politicians have a strong motivation to cast doubts on the democratic merits of early voting. Unfortunately for them it's here to stay.

With a week and a half still to go, the federal election is already over for around a million voters who have abandoned the rituals of election day in favour of the convenience of pre-poll voting.

A consensus is taking hold that this is a trend that's gone too far, with perhaps as many as a third of all votes now expected to be lodged at pre-poll voting centres during the designated three-week period.