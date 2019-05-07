Our system of government is rigged against voters. The key to better government in Australia is greater transparency — but the issue is absent from the campaign.

(Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

Right now, businesses, individuals, unions and lobby groups are pumping millions of dollars into the election campaigns of the major parties, in an effort to secure the gratitude of the successful party and their efforts to protect the interests of donors.

Some of them, we know. The parties' investment arms will provide hundreds of thousands of dollars -- unless there's open warfare in the party, such as the unfortunate split between the Cormack Foundation and the Victorian Liberal Party in recent years. Trade unions will deliver millions of dollars across the country to Labor branches, with the SDA, United Voice and the CFMMEU likely to feature as the dominant donors. We also know that three sectors will probably dominate the ranks of private donors: the big banks, the clubs sector and the big four accounting firms.