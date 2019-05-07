The 2019 election campaign has been put into stark relief by a report saying that around 1 million animal and plant species are now threatened with extinction — many within decades.

(Image: Unsplash/Mark Kucharski)

As yet another Australian election campaign became mired in squabbling over the cost of cutting carbon emissions, conservation scientists were convening in Paris to drop a bombshell.

Around 1 million animal and plant species are now threatened with extinction, many within decades -- more than at any time in human history. The number is as brutal as it is mind-boggling -- our planet faces the loss of more than 50 species per day, every day, for the next 50 years.