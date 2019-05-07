As yet another Australian election campaign became mired in squabbling over the cost of cutting carbon emissions, conservation scientists were convening in Paris to drop a bombshell.
Around 1 million animal and plant species are now threatened with extinction, many within decades -- more than at any time in human history. The number is as brutal as it is mind-boggling -- our planet faces the loss of more than 50 species per day, every day, for the next 50 years.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.