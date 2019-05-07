In breakfast television, Today isn't going well — and ABC's News Breakfast is nipping at their heels.

(Image: Lego Masters/Nine Now)

Last night Seven topped total people, Nine topped the main channels and the key demos were topped by Nine. Lego Masters did well for Nine -- 1.43 million for the second episode of this week’s trio. Seven’s 6 to 7 pm News beat Nine’s by more than 300,000 viewers nationally. Seven’s House Rules had 1.02 million, and Masterchef Australia was squeezed slightly by Nine and Seven and averaged a still solid 818,000. Four Corners' report on uni rorts averaged a high 838,000 nationally. Bill Shorten on Q&A last night pulled in 680,000 national viewers, and Leigh Sales' interview with Scott Morrison garnered 933,000 national viewers.

In breakfast television Today had another weak performance -- 276,000 nationally and 191,000 in the metros. Sunrise on Seven also down a touch -- 454,000 nationally and 270,000 in the metros. The ABC’s News Breakfast -- 263,000 nationally -- stalking Today.