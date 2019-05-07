It’s sometimes stated that Labor has been a victim of its own success, of re-gearing the economy and instituting successful reforms that have facilitated social mobility.

Bill Shorten at the 2018 Labor Party National Conference (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

Every election the Coalition wheels out the same refrain; the Labor Party is dominated by unions. The fact that the Labor Party is not only influenced by trade unions, but was formed by them in the 1890s is not exactly hot off the presses.

Then as now, the fact remains that class is the touchstone of political discourse and will continue to do so as long as most people’s primary saleable commodity is their labour power.