The dominant feeling of the country is that of being slighted, blindsided and ignored. Now add social change, general political dissatisfaction and water scandals.

Scott Morrison and Sussan Ley campaigning in Albury (Image: AAP/Simon Dallinger)

Brazil is a country of the future, and it always will be.

-- Georges Clemenceau

Down at an Albury pre-poll centre -- an old showroom, all glass; tractor parts? maternity? I forget -- they’re having a whale of a time, yukking it up. There's Sussan Ley, the miniature Liberal in a blue skivvy, and Kevin Mack, the independent in teal (well, more a cobalt really, teal’s hard to source outside the capitals). The Greens have set up one of those gazebo tents, a roof but no sides, and the rest are sheltering under it as the rain starts in: the Greens and the banana-yellow, mildly pitiable United Australia Party chap.