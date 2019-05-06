While the NSW Greens have been a bit of a mess in recent months, Kristyn Glanville is keeping the environment front and centre.

A students' climate strike at Tony Abbott's office attended by Greens candidates. (Image: AAP)

The climate change election has finally come to Warringah and, wouldn't you know it, it's not even a candidate for the Greens who's cashing in. Their candidate for Warringah, Kristyn Glanville, likens it to when a band you love suddenly blows up and everyone jumps on board.

She laughs and adopts a faux-outraged tone: "'I bought this band shirt vintage, and you bought yours new in a store, I can tell!'" She promises to tell me about the thesis she wrote on mosh-pits later, and she heads off to assail more commuters around Manly Wharf who haven't gotten their phones out quickly enough to avoid eye contact. It's 8am, and the campaigners been there for roughly an hour beneath chilly Turner-smudged grey skies.