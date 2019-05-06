Voices For Indi is a movement focused on keeping the seat for an independent, and achieving a handover from independent to independent — a first in Australia.

This is part two of a two-part series from Guy Rundle on the battle for Indi. Part one can be found here.

Orange, a blaze of orange, before my eyes. Through the orange mist, a voice: "Let me take you on a tour". Orange T-shirts hung on the wall, orange dragon cut outs, orange this, orange that. The orange recedes, the shapes start to define themselves: tables, chairs, desks.