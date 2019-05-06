Conventional wisdom dictates that social media has coarsened public debate.
Of course, the idea that Australia’s public debate had a golden age of civility looks quaint if you’ve ever seen crowds booing at a prime minister at a major sporting event, or heard a pub full of half-cut blokes roar “geddoff ya mug” at a politician on TV. But the belief is pervasive among Australian journalists, as was aptly captured by the ABC’s Michael Rowland a few weeks ago, so it's worth taking a proper look.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.