Are journalists getting more abuse than ever before? And if they are, could troll farms be to blame?

Conventional wisdom dictates that social media has coarsened public debate.

Of course, the idea that Australia’s public debate had a golden age of civility looks quaint if you’ve ever seen crowds booing at a prime minister at a major sporting event, or heard a pub full of half-cut blokes roar “geddoff ya mug” at a politician on TV. But the belief is pervasive among Australian journalists, as was aptly captured by the ABC’s Michael Rowland a few weeks ago, so it's worth taking a proper look.