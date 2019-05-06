Good morning, early birds. Bill Shorten pledges $500 million to reduce emergency room waiting times, and the results of a secret inquiry into workplace bullying claims in Ken Wyatt’s office have been leaked. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

(Image: AAP/Darren England)

HEALTH ANNOUNCEMENTS ABOUND

Bill Shorten has launched Labor’s election campaign in Brisbane by promising small business tax cuts aimed at boosting youth and aged employment, $500 million to reduce emergency room waiting times, and a crackdown on foreign multinationals.

Labor, which has come out ahead in otherwise-tightening Ipsos (52-48) and Newspoll (51-49) surveys and enjoys a fairly-glowing Grattan Institute report naming their childcare reforms the election’s most significant economic announcement, will today release details on the emergency department funds. According to The Daily Telegraph ($), Labor will join Scott Morrison in pledging money for specific hospitals in marginal Sydney seats, while the prime minister will announce a $5 million boost to the “Australian Made” campaign after yesterday pledging to crack down on cyberbullying.

SECRET INQUIRY FINDINGS LEAKED

A secret inquiry into workplace bullying claims in Aged Care Minister Ken Wyatt’s office has found staff feared working with senior advisor Paula Gelo and, according to The Sydney Morning Herald, felt intimidated as a result of her “inappropriate influence” over the government frontbencher.

While Wyatt has refused to release findings from the inquiry — which was commissioned by Malcolm Turnbull’s then-chief-of-staff — whistleblowers have leaked transcripts showing several former employees accused the MP of “enabling” Gelo’s behaviour and allowing her to scream “abusive, insulting and offensive comments” at junior staffers.

WATER DISASTER

Water levels have dived across major Australian cities following record dry seasons, with The New Daily reporting that water levels across Sydney have dropped by 40% over two years. Similar drops are reported across Darwin, Melbourne and Brisbane. Sydney Water has since asked residents to implement water-saving conditions. The Daily Telegraph ($) reports that the average NSW farm will lose an average of $69,000 in crops this season.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

I don’t have the time to completely lay out all the details … I don’t have time. I don’t want to keep you standing any longer. Joe Biden

The former US Vice-President and 2020 hopeful absolutely, 100% does have healthcare and college debt policies.

THE COMMENTARIAT

Shorten’s union mates know what ‘bold’ plan means ($) — Chris Mitchell (The Australian): “Labor will help pay childcare workers to look after your children. It will make independence in retirement harder and will attract people to industry superannuation funds run by boards full of former trade union leaders or to the Age Pension. It will give the elderly free dental care. This is government as dance partner for life.”

Indigenous candidates have Canberra on their radars — Karen Wyld (IndigenousX): “Across Australia, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people had their rights to vote given and taken and given again. In 1965, all Indigenous people finally won the right to vote in state elections, with Queensland being the last state to grant this right. A few years previously (1962) Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people were allowed to enrol to vote at federal elections, but it was not made compulsory until 1984.”

Our carbon budget is all but spent, but who in Canberra is counting? — Penny Sackett and Will Steffen (The Sydney Morning Herald): “According to the ABC’s Vote Compass, a majority of voters has put the environment ahead of the economy as the top election issue. Yet the budget we haven’t heard about in this so-called ‘climate election’ is the carbon budget. That’s the budget set by the laws of physics and chemistry to hold global warming to the safer side of 2 degrees.”

