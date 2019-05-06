Labor's campaign launch emphasised that the economy needs to deliver for working people. But many working people remain unconvinced, because their dissatisfaction is wider than that.

(image: AAP/Darren England)

Labor's campaign launch was in Brisbane, so there had to be a Go-Betweens song. "Spring Rain", specifically, with that instantly recognisable guitar opening. "When will change come? Just like spring rain." Except, it's not falling down like sheets for Labor, at least not with 13 days to go; it increasingly looks like a tight contest with only a few seats in it.

Given how shambolic the Coalition campaign has been despite Scott Morrison's endless mugging for the cameras and News Corp's cheerleading, it's tighter than it should be. Labor's two big risks -- a detailed and risky platform, and an unpopular leader -- could yet prove fatal.