The ABC has confirmed its new managing director will be David Anderson, the safe, 30-year ABC veteran who's been acting in the role since his predecessor Michelle Guthrie was spectacularly sacked last year.
Anderson was director of television and an executive at the public broadcaster under his former boss Mark Scott, and is said to be one of the former managing director's proteges. His first order of business, though, will be to step out from Scott's shadow and put forward a vision for the ABC, journalist and academic Margaret Simons told a Sydney Writers Festival audience on Saturday.
