The Footy Show's ratings remain low, and Bachelor in Paradise airs its finale.

The 568,000 national figure for The Front Bar was close to an all time high and the 278,000 for Melbourne was close as well. Nine’s version -- The Footy Show -- only managed 143,000 national viewers and 53,000 in Melbourne -- the AFL heartland. In fact the Souths-Brisbane NRL game on Foxtel had more national viewers -- 258,000. Meanwhile Seven’s 5.30pm bit of The Chase Australia with 916,000 viewers easily beat the NRL game on Nine with 710,000, and Masterchef Australia on Ten with 890,000.

Ten’s Bachelor In Paradise had its finale last night from a late 8.40pm -- just 587,000 national viewers as it retired for the season. That was down sharply from the lead-in, Masterchef Australia’s, 890,000. From 7.30pm Seven ran Britain’s Got Talent -- 582,000 nationally, but only 94,000 in Sydney.