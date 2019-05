The Liberals and the United Australia Party are swapping preferences. But it looks like they're also sharing campaigners.

(Image: AAP/James Ross)

From the Crikey grapevine, it’s the latest tips and rumours…

Shirt swap. This week the Liberals landed a preference deal with Clive Palmer’s United Australia Party, which they hope will help them get over the line in a number of key marginal seats. But the Liberals and UAP aren't just swapping preferences, they also seem to be swapping campaigners.