On World Press Freedom Day, Julian Assange sits in "Britain’s Guantanamo Bay" not knowing whether he will face extradition to the US.

Ai Weiwei attends a demonstration demanding the release of Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange (Image: EPA/Alexander Becher)

On the eve of World Press Freedom Day, Julian Assange appeared in the Westminster Magistrates’ Court briefly by video link from Belmarsh prison. There, he stated "I do not wish to surrender myself for extradition for doing journalism that has won many, many awards and protected many people".

After the 15-minute hearing, he was likely taken straight back to his cell, where according to Kristinn Hrafnssv, editor-in-chief of WikiLeaks, Assange has been confined for 23 hours a day since entering the maximum security prison known as Britain’s Guantanamo Bay.