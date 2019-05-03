Over a hot cup of marshmallows, the glistening Labor leader tells all about loving to pull miners out of mines and on the fair distribution of goes.

(Image: AAP/Darren England)

Shorten HQ, the nerve centre of the Labor campaign, is an impressive place. Set up in a disused aircraft hangar, once you enter you see rows of desks stretching away into the distance, each one manned by an ALP volunteer working the phones. “Some of them are canvassing voters,” Shorten’s campaign manager tells me. “Some of them are coordinating schedules with Labor candidates. And obviously some of them are selling merchandise: Bill t-shirts, tea towels, cravats, and so forth.”

But the most impressive thing about Shorten HQ is Shorten himself. He approaches with a broad smile and offers a bone-crushing handshake. He’s taller than he looks on television -- around six foot nine -- and is glistening with sweat, having come straight from his morning workout. “I make sure to do it every day,” he says, “because I know Australia wants a strong leader, and I take that very seriously and very literally.”