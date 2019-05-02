News is the big winner overall, and The Castle pulls in 498,000 nostalgic viewers

(Image: Talkin' 'Bout Your Generation/Facebook)

No Lego Masters last night. Instead Nine returned Talkin’ ’Bout Your Generation, hosted by Shaun Micallef, which averaged 885,000 national viewers -- 632,000 metro and 223,000 in the regionals. That was OK, but still 4th behind House Rules, Masterchef and the ABC combination of 7.30 with 924,000 national viewers and Anh’s Brush With Fame at 8pm with 994,000.

Nine also ran the 1997 epic Australian movie (No, not Crocodile Dundee #49) The Castle which was watched by 498,000 nostalgic viewers across the country while Seven started the UK series The Bay which averaged a solid 721,000 nationally and gave Seven the win on the night. Seven News did well last night, beating Nine News by around 360,000 nationally, which included wins over 6 to 7pm in Sydney and Melbourne, but a loss to Nine in Brisbane.