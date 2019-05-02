The surge in pre-poll voting reflects an electorate sick of being manipulated by a democratic system that acts as a money funnel to politicians.

(Image: AAP/Bianca De Marchi)

Once again voters are being scolded by the governing class for behaving in a manner considered inconvenient for the latter. This time it's the mass shift to voting early -- a movement that's been underway for several elections and which is increasingly terrifying political parties and paternalists with fixed ideas about how democracy should function.

In Australia's version of democracy, the major political parties are paid for each vote they get, on top of the unlimited donations they can receive from those looking to purchase influence. The same parties have made voting compulsory, maximising this revenue -- which in turn is handed to the media -- and back that up with systems like automatic enrolment using drivers' licences to ensure any recalcitrants can't escape.