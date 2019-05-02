The majority of New Zealand's news organisations have committed to new guidelines in an effort to "not promote white supremacist ideology". Others say it's not so simple.

A makeshift memorial at the Christchurch Botanical Gardens (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Yesterday New Zealand news organisations issued a statement saying they had agreed to protocols for covering the trial of the person charged for the Christchurch mosque attacks. The protocols are essentially a moral and ethical statement ahead of the trial of Australian Brenton Tarrant, who faces 50 counts of murder and 39 counts of attempted murder.

RNZ, Stuff, Mediaworks, TVNZ and NZME said they agreed to guidelines for the trial so their coverage "does not promote white supremacist ideology”.