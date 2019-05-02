Victoria In Indi, the clash of old and new, and memory seen through sepia Helen Haines’ candidacy is bold, and has to be. She's looking to succeed Cathy McGowan and show that an independent can succeed an independent, a first in Australia. Guy Rundle





Helen Haines This is part one of a two-part series from Guy Rundle on the battle for Indi. Part two to come.

It was full to bursting at the long Forum room at the Huon Hill Hotel, a schmick new pile on one side of Wodonga. Shiny glass and steel, crazy-pattern carpet like the seats on trains, a fire flickering in the faux-trad lounge, deep chairs, a writing desk, etc.