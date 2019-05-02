Google Australia has filed its financial statement for 2018 and it provides an astonishing glimpse at how the business works.
It’s well known by now that Google Australia pays scant tax. It collected $4.32 billion in cash from customers in 2018, and declared only $1.07 billion in revenue. Of that revenue, Google Australia says, around $900 million went to costs, leaving $155 million in profit. It then dutifully pays company tax at the 30% rate, giving it a tax bill of $49 million.
