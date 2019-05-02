Politics is a ruthless business, as several dumped candidates recently found out.

One Nation party officials Steve Dickson and James Ashby (Image: AAP/Dave Hunt)

It has been an unprecedented time as far as federal election candidacy resignations go. Thirteen candidates have either resigned, been disendorsed, or pulled out of their own accord since the campaign began. Their indiscretions vary and include an anti-Muslim rant, homophobic comments, dual-citizenship snags, being too friendly with an opponent, and criticising Israel for its treatment of Palestinians. They’re dropping like flies, and more may come.

But what happens now? Do their names remain on the voting ballot? Or are their names simply crossed out with a biro? Can they still be elected?