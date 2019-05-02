It's time to stop punishing candidates for the crime of being born in the 1980s or 1990s.

There’s never been a more exciting time to be part of a political dirt unit. Yesterday Jeremy Hearn and Peter Killin, two Victorian Liberal candidates, withdrew over anti-Muslim and homophobic posts respectively. Labor’s Luke Creasey also landed in hot water over rape jokes he made on Facebook back in 2012.

Creasey apologised, but refused to step down. As appalling and tasteless as his posts were, his excuse -- that they were made seven years ago and that his views have since developed -- is, on face value, believable. But Creasey’s story is becoming increasingly common.