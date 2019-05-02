Compulsory voting would have seen Clinton voted into office instead of Trump, and stopped Brexit from going ahead. Australian politics is not in a good place, but it could certainly be worse.

There are two theories about what stands between Australia and the resurgent right-wing populism currently enveloping the world’s formerly sane democracies. The first is that Australia is protected by our latent common sense, the understated wisdom of the bush cocky and the netball mum. That we see bullshit before it comes around the corner, and we discard the fools who spout it.

The other, less romantic theory is that our last line of defence is the compulsory vote. It’s also the correct one.