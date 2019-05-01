This week: clash of the titans! Meat against non-meat, Earth versus anti-vaxxers, and a neutron star takes on a black hole.

(Image: AAP/Lucy Hughes Jones)

PEOPLE ARE TERRIBLE

How Airbnb went from saviour to existential threat in Barcelona. Also, just FYI, Airbnb thinks hosts filming you is fine (am I the only one who is paranoid about being filmed whenever I stay in any hotel room?). While we’re on the subject, tourism is terrible, you horrible elitist! Also, it, umm, should be made cheaper!

In unrelated news… attack of the gay killer sex robots! How Taiwan is being targeted by a multinational group of reactionaries to prevent marriage equality.