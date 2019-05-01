The likely presence of ineligible candidates in the federal election — and the inability of the Electoral Commission to do anything about it — poses a significant threat to the legitimacy of Australian democracy.

As became clear early in the campaign when the Victorian Liberals lost three candidates in safe Labor seats to section 44 concerns, the High Court's strict interpretation of the citizenship requirement, and the ongoing lack of clarity around what constitutes an "office of profit under the Crown", are still proving difficult to address even for the major parties. This is despite new regulations providing a qualification checklist for candidates to fill out and, where necessary, provide documentation to support.

The citizenship saga of the previous parliament exposed how lax all parties were in their vetting of candidates, including Labor, which had collectively sworn blind its internal processes for checking candidate eligibility were perfect, before losing five MPs and senators. The High Court's standards are so strict that laborious efforts are now required to ensure a candidate with foreign ancestry is eligible -- as the Greens' Canberra candidate Tim Hollo has demonstrated.