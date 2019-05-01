Victimhood is essential to Pauline Hanson's politics. And the media has been only too happy to help her cultivate that identity.

Hanson appearing on A Current Affair.

When Pauline Hanson broke down in tears on A Current Affair last night, she was replaying something we’ve seen many times before. Since her political career was in its very infancy, Hanson has frequently tried to cast herself as a victim.

This victimhood is essential to her political identity, that of an outsider unfairly maligned by a hostile political and media establishment out of touch with middle Australia. It's been tremendously effective for Hanson, not only enabling her to win supporters, but also cultivate sympathy in the media.