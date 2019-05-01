Seven's House Rules falls out of the top 10 and the the battle between the breakfast shows has thinner margins than usual.

(Image: Lego Masters/Nine Now)

Nine’s night -- Lego Masters (1.390 million nationally) lost another 93,000 viewers but helped do the job as Seven’s House Rules slumped to 868,000 nationally and fell out of the national top 10. It was beaten by Masterchef Australia on Ten with 887,000. In breakfast Sunrise fell to 414,000 nationally which was a very low figure outside of holidays. It still won with Today on 307,000, which was up a bit.

In the metros Sunrise won with 270,000 as opposed to Today's 214,000 -- that margin was a bit thinner as well. In regional markets it was Seven’s 6pm News with 590,000, then Seven News/Today Tonight with 549,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm was next with 386,000, then Lego Masters with 375,000 and Home and Away with 360,000