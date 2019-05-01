An attempted coup currently unfolding in Venezuela is a bleak reminder that the Latin American nation is grappling with a worsening humanitarian, socio-political and economic crisis, with opposition leaders out on the streets with armed soldiers calling for a military uprising.
Venezuela has been suffering from major food and medical shortages, and hyperinflation, which has led to the mass exodus of millions of Venezuelans over the past few years, looking for relief and refuge. The two leaders clashing over rightful leadership are sitting President Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido.
