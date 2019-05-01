Nobody knows anything.
-- William Goldman, on Hollywood
Well, May Day and the first bite of autumn, and here we are in the middle -- is it the middle -- of this scattered, unfocused slogathon. Your correspondent returned from the UK just as it began, revved up on Brexit and the gilets jaunes, ready to keep the adrenaline flowing and... this? Where’s the energy?
