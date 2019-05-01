The question for Labor as the election heads towards the final weeks is whether the deliberate omission of a big picture creates a vacuum.

Bill Shorten at the 2018 Labor Party National Conference (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

Nobody knows anything.

-- William Goldman, on Hollywood

Well, May Day and the first bite of autumn, and here we are in the middle -- is it the middle -- of this scattered, unfocused slogathon. Your correspondent returned from the UK just as it began, revved up on Brexit and the gilets jaunes, ready to keep the adrenaline flowing and... this? Where’s the energy?