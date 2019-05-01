The rise of Instagram "influencers" poses new problems for advertising regulators.

Like them or not, social media influencers have carved out a market for themselves, gaining thousands -- and sometimes millions -- of loyal followers, who are increasingly becoming their targets for advertising everything from toothpaste to luxury hotels.

The influencer industry is booming, with a 2018 study from the World Federation of Advertisers revealing that 65% of multinational brands planned to spend more of their advertising budget on influencers. And according to a PwC report, “personality-driven marketing” is expected to reach $240 million this year in Australia alone. Across the world, it’s expected to be worth up to $10 billion by 2020.