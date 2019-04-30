By embracing Pauline Hanson and her party, the Nationals have turned their backs on the best part of their legacy and are openly enabling racism and the growing threat of white supremacism.

(Image: AAP/Dan Peled)

The Nationals' willingness to embrace Pauline Hanson and One Nation, and leader Michael McCormack's boast of how closely aligned his own party and One Nation are, is a disastrous moment in Australian democracy. A major political party is both facilitating the electoral prospects of a white supremacist political organisation, and declaring how mainstream the views of that organisation are.

How tactically smart McCormack's endorsement of One Nation is at this point is an interesting question: Hanson's campaign has been derailed today by the resignation of Queensland senate candidate Steve Dickson over a strip club video. How much support One Nation is still attracting after revelations of its treachery in seeking help from foreign extremists to change Australia's gun laws is unclear, with Clive Palmer moving to pick off discontented minor party voters for himself. But this should be a never-forget moment in Australian politics.